The tally of cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia climbed to 4,062 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a Washington Post analysis. The total number of fatalities reported was 76.

With the region eerily quiet in most places as residents abided by “stay-at-home” orders put into effect by Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and District Mayor Muriel E. Bower, tensions heightened among public employees and health care workers who are seeing the fast-spreading virus carve deeper into their ranks.

In the District, union leaders representing nurses and corrections officers accusedBowser’s administration of not doing enough to protect those workers from being infected.

The District of Columbia Nurses Association, which represents 2,000 health care workers in the nation’s capital, said the city’s health department refused to test nurses and other hospital staff who treated covid-19 patients who have died at United Medical Center and St. Elizabeths Hospital, the District’s public psychiatric hospital. Both facilities are in Southeast Washington.

“It is hard to fathom that nurses who have been exposed to patients with the virus were not tested immediately,” Edward Smith, the union’s executive director, said in a news release. “If an inordinate number of clinicians become ill in the District, it will result in a tremendous strain on D.C. hospitals to deliver care during this crisis, and we don’t want that to occur in the nation’s capital.”

The union representing corrections officers at the D.C. jail said the six inmates who have tested positive so far have not been properly quarantined.

Sgt. Jannease Johnson, a member of the union’s executive board, said the city’s jail has “the absolute worst conditions I have ever experienced.”

She said 65 inmates were initially quarantined after having contact with a U.S. marshal who tested positive for the virus. But Johnson said those inmates were released from quarantine two days later. Four of them have since tested positive for coronavirus, she said. A corrections officers has also tested positive.

“We are afraid to be in here,” Johnson said.

Two more D.C. firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, the fire department said Wednesday, bringing the number of firefighters with the virus to 21. Twelve Distirct police officers, and one civilian member of the department, have also tested positive.

During a Wednesday media briefing, Bowser said all of hospitals in the city are now testing their personnel. She did not immediately respond to the complaints from the corrections officers union.

Both Virginia and Maryland again reported single-day records for the number of new cases, a pattern that has extended over most of the last 10 days, with the exception of Monday.

Virginia had test results showing 234 new cases, for a total of 1,486. Maryland said it had 325, bringing its total to 1,986, according to The Post’s tally. The District — which is now reporting test results in the mornings — reported 91 cases, for a total of 590 known cases.

The surge in cases has been expected, as testing capacity grows. The number of cases also does not show a current snapshot in time, because it takes around a week to process most test results and infected people may take as long as two weeks to develop symptoms.

But the escalating death toll illustrates concerns among health experts that the region is heading into the darkest period of the crisis.

Virginia reported four new deaths Wednesday, with three in Fairfax County.

The District said it has two new covid-19 fatalities.

One of them was a 71-year-old woman who died Tuesday inside her home in Southeast Washington — the fourth covid-19 victim in the city who wasn’t tested or hospitalized before their death.

Though District officials want residents to stay at home as much as possible, “any individual who is demonstrating a sign or symptom of covid-19, or not in their usual state of health, should call their health care provider and get advice as to what should be done,” said LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health.

Wednesday also marked the first day of April, when rent and other bills were due as the crisis continued to tighten its grip on the region’s economy.

With several thousand residents laid-off after the closure of dine-in restaurants, gyms, hair salons and other “nonessential’ businesses, area officials worked to provide some relief.

The D.C. library system said it has unblocked nearly 4,500 accounts to let those city residents access its online collection of more than 15 million free movies, music albums and e-books. Library officials said that since social distancing began in mid-March, the library system has also restored 87,000 cards that had expired three years ago.

In addition, the library system extended the duration of temporary online cards from 30 days to “the entire time that District residents will practice social distancing,” officials said in a statement.

“The library is doing more to make it easier for customers to access the library’s resources online,” Richard Reyes-Gavilan, the library system director said in the statement. “We want everyone to have access to reading and learning materials to use themselves or to share with friends and family.”

Maryland offiicals said the state plans to spend $3.7 million to boost the pay of about 15,000 state employees who are working during the pandemic.

Eligible employees will receive differential pay of $3.13 for each additional hour worked, or a maximum of $250 per pay period.

The pay increase took effect Wednesday and will end on May 5, unless extended by the state budget secretary, Cynthia A. Kollner, the executive director of the Office of Personnel Services, wrote to union representatives.

Northam emphasized the need for Virginia residents to follow the stay-at-home order he issued on Monday, acknowledging that it will cause short-term hardship but saying it’s necessary to keep the coronavirus from spreading at a greater rate.

“The sooner we can put this crisis behind us the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy will rebound,” he said, adding that “I want Virginians to be realistic in their expectations. You need to know the truth, no sugar-coating.”

He said he will decide Friday where to build temporary hospital facilities to care for virus patients. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has identified several possible sites.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and 24 other Democratic senators sent a letter to Senate leaders urging them to allocate a greater portion of the recently approved $2 trillion federal stimulus package to the District.

The letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), says the District deserves at least the minimum $1.25 billion guaranteed to each state. In its current form, the relief package treats the District like a U.S. territory, cutting its share by about $700 million.

“Regardless of one’s views on D.C. Statehood, it is shameful and unprecedented to change the District’s treatment in a bill to provide support for emergency response,” the letter says. “Controlling the spread of covid-19 is a shared priority of all the states, and drastically underfunding an urban area that is closely connected to its surrounding states and the Northeast Corridor is shortsighted and inexcusable.”

Dana Hedgpeth, Justin Moyer, Darran Simon, Ovetta Wiggins and Jenna Portnoy contributed to this report.