Maryland for the first time Sunday began reporting infections by Zip code. The hardest-hit area in the state is a part of Baltimore City with a mostly African American population, followed by three Zip codes in Montgomery County.

The District reported 97 additional infections and three more deaths, all men, ages 54, 61 and 70.

Virginia added 11 deaths and 197 more cases, most in the northern part of the state. Fairfax County reported 61 additional infections, while Arlington and Loudoun counties added 16 and 13 cases, respectively.

Data has shown that black D.C. and Maryland residents are disproportionately affected by the virus and are dying at a higher rate than other residents, a trend reflected in national numbers.

In television interviews Sunday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) lamented the impact the virus has had on African Americans and said they could not predict when strict social distancing measures would be lifted.

“This disparity among African Americans, it is very disturbing,” Hogan said Sunday during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“The attention of the state and local government is focused” on the Baltimore-Washington corridor, where most of Maryland’s African American population lives, the governor said.

In Montgomery County, one of the hardest-hit Zip codes includes the sprawling retirement community of Leisure World. Nearby Wheaton and Colesville also fall largely in the Zip codes with the highest cases of infection, along with Fort Washington in Prince George’s County.

Starting this week, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will require shoppers at grocery stores, pharmacies and large retail outlets to wear masks.

As in the District, where Bowser issued a similar order last week, Montgomery County is leaving enforcement to businesses. Shoppers will not be penalized for turning up without a mask but may be turned away. The Montgomery order takes effect Monday.

The Montgomery rule also requires businesses to provide face coverings to all employees and to limit the number of shoppers in stores. Businesses that do not comply can face a fine of up to $750.

In neighboring Prince George’s County, a mask requirement goes into effect Wednesday and applies to shoppers and to riders on the county’s bus system.

Bowser said on “Fox News Sunday” that the virus was “putting a spotlight” on health disparities that have long put black D.C. residents at greater risk.

“This is not new,” she said, adding that the public health crisis “calls for national and local actions that are going to change the trajectory for African American health outcomes in our nation.”

Bowser said the District remains on track to see coronavirus hospitalizations peak in June, well after other cities, including New York, have experienced the worst of the pandemic.

The mayor credited the region’s “aggressive” response — closing schools, nonessential businesses, bars and restaurants last month — with extending the area’s timeline and preventing a crush of hospitalizations from arriving sooner.

The D.C. government has relied on a disease-forecasting model that differs from the one used by the federal government, which predicted the outbreak would peak in mid-April.

The White House has relied on the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — IHME — which estimated that D.C. would hit its peak Saturday. But on Sunday, the mayor said the area had yet to see the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

When pressed about whether the District would reject a White House push to reopen the country and the economy at the end of April, Bowser said even the most optimistic models indicate that social distancing protocols that necessitate schools remain closed and large gatherings be disbanded should remain in place at least through the end of May.

Bowser has said the IHME model used by the White House overestimates the effectiveness of social distancing practices on reducing infections.

“When we see sustained periods of decreasing infections, sustained periods of decreasing hospitalization . . . that is a trigger to us to tell us when we can start to get our economy going again,” Bowser told Fox host Chris Wallace. “We know we can’t just flip a switch and have everything go back to normal because if we do that, we could suffer a rebound and lose all the gains that we’ve made.”

Hogan used the same language on ABC, saying he does not have “an artificial deadline” on when restrictions will be lifted and life return to normal.

“We can’t just pick a date and flip a switch,” the governor said.