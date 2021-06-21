The tunnel will be renamed after the famed abolitionist. Douglass had escaped the bonds of slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and eventually boarded a New York-bound train from Baltimore in 1838.
“If it had not been for the railroad,” Nettie Washington Douglass told The Sun in an interview, “I would not be standing here.”
Jeffrey Ensor, Amtrak’s senior director for the south end of the Northeast Corridor, said the new tunnel will increase train speeds to more than 100 mph from 30 mph.
Construction will be funded by the federal and state government because the tunnel is used by Amtrak and MARC passengers. Negotiations are underway to determine how much each government will contribute.