The News & Advance reports that Rose’s remains were found on Oct. 21 in a 2002 GMC Yukon that had been set on fire and abandoned in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. He had been reported missing from the Boonsboro area of Bedford County.
Robinson’s whereabouts are unknown.
The three others already charged in Rose’s death are Enrico A. Moss, 29, of Appomattox; Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green, 21, of Prospect; and Artenna K. Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg.
Moss and Horsley-Robey have been arrested and remain jailed on murder charges. Green has not been located, the sheriff’s office has said.
