Marquis B. Yates, 30, has been charged with second degree murder in the case, police said. Four other people, including one teenager, have been arrested on attempted robbery and conspiracy charges in connection with Torain’s death.
Authorities did not provide additional information on how the robbery charges are connected to the shooting. It was not immediately clear if Yates had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
