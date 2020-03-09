The fourth case is a City of Fairfax resident. This individual is the spouse and close contact of the patient who tested positive on March 7, and the exposure is not the result of community transmission, the department said.

The fifth case is a resident of Spotsylvania County, and in their 50s. The individual developed fever, cough, shortness of breath, and subsequently sought medical attention. The patient is currently under medical care and stable according to the physician providing care.

An Arlington County resident tested positive Sunday evening, the health department said in a news release earlier Monday.

The individual, in their 60s, developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after having returned from international travel, the department said.

“The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low,” according to the release, which said the patient was recovering under medical care.

The person’s test result is considered “presumptive positive” pending confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virginia recorded its first case on Saturday when a U.S. Marine being treated at Fort Belvoir, just outside of the nation’s capital, was found to have the virus. On Sunday, the health department announced the second case, a resident of the city of Fairfax in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

