RICHMOND, Va. — Three children have been rescued from a fire by people who caught them when they were dropped from the window of a burning apartment.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a total of five children and a 71-year-old man were rescued late Saturday afternoon from the window of an apartment in the Hillside Court public housing project.

Richmond Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. By the time they arrived three minutes later, three children had been dropped from a window and caught by civilians.

A spokesman for the fire department said firefighters rescued two additional youths and the adult from the window.

All six people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The spokesman said they are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

