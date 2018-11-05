ASPEN HILL, Md. — A school bus driver and four students have been hospitalized after a collision involving the bus and a trash truck in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

News outlets report the crash took place Monday morning. A tweet from Montgomery County police says the school bus was loaded up and headed to a middle school at the time.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Further details have not been released. The school attended by the students has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.