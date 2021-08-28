Federal prosecutors say they took part in a scheme that involved submitting claims on behalf of various individuals who were not eligible to receive benefits, including several prisoners at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
“These five individuals used a carefully orchestrated series of lies to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for Virginians struggling during a once-in-a-generation global health pandemic,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the western district of Virginia said in a news release.
In all, the conspiracy filed fraudulent claims for approximately 37 people, causing at least $499,000 in false claims to be paid, according to the news release. So far, 19 people have pleaded guilty.
The amount paid out in the case represents just a tiny fraction of the over $14 billion in benefits the Virginia Employment Commission said it had distributed as of mid-August.