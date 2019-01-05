WESTMINSTER, Md. — It took about 50 firefighters in Maryland to put out a blaze after a box truck smashed into a building.

The Carroll County Times reported that no one was hurt in the early morning crash that happened around 1 a.m. when the 26-foot (8-meter) truck hit the building in Westminster that’s used for storage.

In addition to 50 firefighters, as many as 20 pieces of equipment were used.

Robin Stansbury, a spokesman for Reese Volunteer Fire Company, said it took over an hour to get the fire under control.

