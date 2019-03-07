HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A federal grand jury has indicted six people for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Citing a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown reports that law enforcement seized more than 2 kilograms of fentanyl during the investigation. The release says that amount of fentanyl is enough to kill 1 million people, or 25 times the population of Hagerstown.

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Hagerstown area between September and December.

Four of the defendants, 49-year-old Lekeith Dion Mitchell, 38-year-old Gary Lee Washington, 33-year-old Joenna Marie Nicewarner and 36-year-old Lama Junior Jean-Pierre, were arrested Feb. 20. Two other, 35-year-old Dustin Ray Stipes and 28-year-old Nyana Angelina Cheese, are still being sought.

The report didn’t include comments from the defendants.

___

Information from: The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Md., http://www.herald-mail.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.