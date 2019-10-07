FREDERICK, Md. — Authorities say six people were injured at a Maryland wedding over the weekend when a possibly overloaded foot bridge collapsed, dropping pedestrians into a stream about eight feet below.

Frederick County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Healy tells The Washington Post that one person was hospitalized in serious condition, one was evaluated for trauma and four others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Healy says the cable-and-wood bridge was on private property and appeared to have “too many people on it.” Healy says initial calls received Saturday afternoon reported people trapped underneath the bridge. Firefighters arrived to find that bystanders had rescued the trapped.

It’s unclear when the bridge collapsed during the wedding.

