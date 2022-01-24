Hampton police announced Saturday that a homeless man had been charged with breaking into Critter Cleaners, animal larceny and other crimes in connection with the theft of the puppies, each about 2 weeks old.
Officers and the business owner said someone entered through a window and took money and the puppies early Friday. There was surveillance video.
Police found two puppies in the home of an acquaintance of the suspect, according to Murdock, who said she reimbursed a woman who returned a third dog she bought for $100.
On Sunday, a woman contacted police to report that her boyfriend bought the fourth puppy and she wanted to return the puppy to her owners, Murdock said. Officers meet the woman and Animal Control checked the puppy. Murdock said she and her husband gave the woman a $100 reward, then rushed the puppy to her mother, Nala.
“Everybody’s doing great,” Murdock said of the recovered puppies and their mother. “They were all very hungry, but they’re all doing good.”
The puppies must be nursed by their mother until they’re at least four weeks old, so it’s critical to return them to Nala, Murdock said.
Anyone with information about the remaining two puppies is asked to contact Hampton police.