PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The family of a Virginia inmate who died has reached a $625,000 settlement in their lawsuit against the jail and its medical provider.

News outlets quote court documents as saying Henry Stewart’s family will be paid $100,000 from Hampton Roads Regional Jail and $525,000 from Correct Care Solutions to settle the wrongful death suit. The jail and Correct Care do not admit any liability or wrongdoing.

A federal magistrate judge approved the settlement Tuesday. Stewart’s family’s attorney, Mark Krudys, declined to comment.

Stewart was 60 years old when he died at the jail in 2016 from a perforated stomach ulcer. The lawsuit says his repeated requests for aid were either ignored or he received substandard care.

Krudys also represents two other inmates’ families in wrongful death lawsuits pending against the jail.

