BALTIMORE — More than 66,000 new Maryland REAL ID licenses or identification cards may be recalled if their owners don’t file identification and residency documents within the next month.

News outlets report the Motor Vehicle Administration announced Thursday that the documents should be submitted by next month. June 1 is the first in a series of staggered deadlines meant to help people update their licenses before the federal deadline of October 2020. Marylanders will then need a REAL ID card to pass through airport security checks and enter federal buildings.

Drivers with the new ID and unfiled documents will still be licensed to drive, but their license will be confiscated if they’re pulled over by police. They’ll then be required to get a new one.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.