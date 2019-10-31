RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded a $675,000 grant to help eight other schools develop substance abuse recovery programs.

News outlets report Gov. Ralph Northam announced the funding Wednesday in Richmond. The money comes from the federal State Opioid Response grant.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Northam says addiction and the opioid epidemic has become the state’s largest challenge. He says about 1,500 people died of a drug overdose in Virginia last year.