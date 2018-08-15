BOWIE, Md. — At least half of the 14 public schools near a Maryland city have tested high for lead concentrations in drinking water since last year.

The Capital reports Prince George’s County has since taken steps to correct the elevated lead levels in the Bowie-area schools. An internal county school system report says water sources include fountains and food preparation areas, but not bathrooms or showers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends water sources be shut off when levels exceed 20 parts per billion. The county takes action at 10 parts per billion. One school had a drinking source initially test positive in February for lead at 377 parts per billion. Most sources that tested high were re-tested for accuracy.

Letters about the findings will be sent out this school year.

