Of the 16 people on the boat, eight were taken to hospitals in conditions not considered to be life threatening. That number includes an adult who didn’t require treatment but wanted to accompany a child, according to The Post. The other eight passengers were evaluated at the scene and released.
The cause of the leak is unclear, news outlets report. The boat was towed ashore and an investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.