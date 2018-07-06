MARYLAND

7-year-old Baltimore girl shot in back of car

A 7-year-old Baltimore girl was fighting for her life a day after being shot in the back amid a spray of gunfire, police said Friday.

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the youngster remains in critical and unstable condition at a city hospital. The girl, identified as second-grader Taylor Hayes, was shot while in the back seat of a Honda Accord. Another child seated beside her was uninjured.

The interim police commissioner said investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. They suspect the Thursday violence on a Southwest Baltimore roadway was targeted. Numerous shots were fired from at least two guns.

A woman behind the wheel of the Honda Accord where the child was critically wounded has been charged with possession of drugs and a .40-caliber pistol. The woman has not been charged in the shooting of Taylor. She has not been cooperating with investigators, police say.

“We do not know if she was the target,” Tuggle said of the arrested woman, who is related to the uninjured child.

Police are asking the public for assistance solving the case and finding the shooter or shooters.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Alexandria slavery museum gets grant

The National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded Alexandria a $50,000 planning grant to help preserve the Freedom House Museum, the former headquarters of one of the nation’s largest slave traders in the early 1800s.

The Northern Virginia Urban League, which owns the site at 1315 Duke St., and the city plan to expand interpretation, management and preservation of the museum, which was financially faltering when the city gave it a $63,000 loan earlier this year. The city sought a $125,000 grant from the National Trust as part of its effort to help preserve overlooked sites that showcase African American history. Sixteen projects around the country were awarded $1 million.

Gretchen Bulova, acting director of the Office of Historic Alexandria, said she was “thrilled” to be included on the list of winners but will have to scale back the original preservation planning unless the city can win some other grants. The museum, which is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., has become a popular destination for group tours in the past six months, she said.

— Patricia Sullivan