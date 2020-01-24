Miller’s wife, Linda Wallis, was Saslaw’s campaign treasurer. She was sentenced to nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in the embezzlement scheme.

AD

The embezzlement from Saslaw’s campaign exceeded $650,000. Saslaw, a Fairfax County Democrat, routinely raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, which he uses to help other Democrats.

The 88-month sentence that U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III imposed on Miller, a former trustee at Northern Virginia Community College, was far less than the 210 months sought by prosecutors.