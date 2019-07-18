

A demonstration to end the practice of detaining immigrant children takes place at the Russell Senate Office Building on Thursday. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

Seventy Catholic sisters, clergy and parishioners were arrested Thursday during a protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its treatment of migrants.

Protesters, who gathered in prayer on the U.S. Capitol lawn before entering the Russell Senate Office Building, carried photographs of migrant children who have died in federal custody. As five demonstrators lay on the floor of the Russell building’s rotunda to make the shape of the cross, the group recited their names:

“Darlyn,” the group chanted in unison. “Jakelin. Felipe. Juan. Wilmer. Carlos.”

Thursday’s demonstration was the second this week in which people of faith gathered to call for the eradication of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an end to the federal practice of detaining migrants at crowded detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ten Jewish demonstrators were arrested Tuesday for refusing to leave the lobby of ICE headquarters in Southwest Washington. They were arrested for entering the building unlawfully, according to a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security. Meanwhile, more than 100 others locked arms and formed barriers around the building’s doors and garage, disrupting the agency’s daily operations.

The demonstration Thursday, which drew hundreds to Washington, was organized by a coalition of more than 15 Catholic groups, including the Sisters of Mercy, Faith in Action and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.

“We are here today because of our faith. The gospel compels us to act,” Sister Ann Scholz, assistant director for LCWR’s social mission, told the crowd. “We are outraged at the horrific treatment of families and especially children. The inhumane treatment of children being done in our name must stop.”

Those arrested were charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” according to Capitol Police.

This report will be updated.

NOW: Inside the Russell Senate building here in #DC, where dozens of Catholic nuns, parishioners and other leaders are preparing to be arrested by Capitol Police on this #CatholicDayOfAction in protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. pic.twitter.com/ShAMeGDHJE — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) July 18, 2019

Capital police officers are dismantling the human cross these Catholics made with their bodies on the Russell Rotunda floor during today’s #CatholicDayOfAction. On their chests are photographs of migrant children who have died in recent months while in federal custody. #DC pic.twitter.com/RpYGB55IUA — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) July 18, 2019

