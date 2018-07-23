Seventy cats — and one rabbit — are under the care of animal services after being taken from a townhouse in North Potomac, Md., officials said.

Officers were called July 14 to investigate an “animal welfare complaint” at a home in the 12000 block of Sweetbough Court, according to officials in Montgomery County.

They found 53 cats and a rabbit. Later, another 17 cats were removed.

The animals are being cared for at a local animal services and adoption center in Derwood, Md., officials said.

The Montgomery County Police Animal Services Division is investigating.