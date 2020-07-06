Jeff Huntington, the founder of Future History Now, told WBAL-TV the artwork will help youth in Annapolis remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”
Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.
One officer involved in her shooting was fired last month.
