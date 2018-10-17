HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Authorities say eight people are hurt, including one person with life-threatening injuries, after a crash involving a charter bus on a rural road in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said by telephone Wednesday that the bus and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Falls and Brick Store roads in the Hampstead area. She says one person has life-threatening injuries and seven others have injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Fire officials tweeted that there were 41 passengers on the bus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.