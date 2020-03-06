A caregiver arriving to Bailey’s home just after 8:30 a.m. found the victim with fatal wounds to her upper body, police said.
“She had come in this morning to take care of the homeowner and realized that she had suffered some trauma,” Baltimore County Police Sgt. Vickie Warehime told WBAL-TV. “She ran outside screaming, asking the neighbors to call 911.”
Investigators initially labeled the death as suspicious, but have since ruled it a homicide, news outlets reported. Baltimore County police are continuing to investigate.
