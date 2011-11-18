The Washington Post

D.C., Md. & Va.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Northam signs several bills, sends Va. budget back to legislators with redistricting amendment
Bills create mental health teams to respond to police calls, allow judges to sentence in jury cases.

As Frostburg State University resumes in-person teaching, concerns over safety mount

Some students flee campus as coronavirus cases have fluctuated in recent weeks.
  • Perspective

D.C. has weathered many a tough election. Here are some lessons to learn.

Take it from us in Washington — not much changes when the Oval Office occupant does.
Election results
Reston man charged with two slayings at Prince William County house party
Investigators said 26-year-old man fired a gun during an altercation and wounded four people.
Arlington police investigate report of razor blades taped to political sign
The sign was in a group that favored Democrats, a police spokeswoman said.
Man fatally shot on Georgia Avenue in Northwest Washington
Police said they found the 24-year-old victim after responding to reported gunshots.
PM Update: Another pleasant evening and a warm end to the workweek Friday
We’re living the good life when it comes to weather.
D.C. teen dies five days after shooting, Pr. George’s police say
Lavarus Blacknell, 15, was found with gunshot wounds in a car on Oct. 30.

D.C. starts what could be historic stretch of November warmth
Mild weather may last into the second half of the month.
Fairfax families sue over changes to Thomas Jefferson High’s admissions
The 17 families allege that eliminating TJ’s admissions test goes against Virginia law.
Virginia elections officials say social media posts led to unfounded fears, confusion about ballot counting
Officials say they have been flooded with calls from people falsely led to believe their votes were not counted.
A rising tide of Washington-area schools delay plans for in-person learning
School systems in D.C., Arlington and Anne Arundel County have all delayed reopening.
From ‘Surrender Dorothy’ to ‘Surrender Donald’: The Beltway bridge has a new message
Graffiti artists love the CSX bridge near the Mormon Temple. The latest message is "Surrender Donald."
D.C. eases travel restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving while urging caution during holidays
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said she is urging families not to host Thanksgiving visitors.
Fairfax County police chief to step down in February
Edwin C. Roessler Jr. led the highly regarded department for more than seven years.
D.C.-area forecast: Beautifully dry and mild weather into next week
Get out and take advantage of this gift before the inevitable cooler weather returns.
  • By David Streit
  • 20 hours ago
Spanberger declares victory over Freitas in Virginia as more absentee ballots are tallied
First-term congresswoman leads Freitas by several thousand votes but he does not concede.
Biden, Warner wins show Democrats still dominate in Virginia
The Republican future in statewide races seems uncertain as diverse suburbs gain more power, analysts say.
U.S. Postal Service provides path forward for Black employees
The Postal Service workforce is more racially and ethnically diverse than the overall U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center.
  • By Yvonne Wenger
  • 1 day ago
P.M. Update: Not as chilly tonight; warmth rolls through Thursday
Our weather is stuck on nice.
Load More
Weather

PM Update: Another pleasant evening and a warm end to the workweek Friday

We’re living the good life when it comes to weather.