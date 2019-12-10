The Democratic legislators from Maryland announced that their provision authorizing the promotion was included in the House- and Senate-negotiated National Defense Authorization Act. That must now be voted on by the full House and the full Senate and approved by President Trump.

That is expected before the end of the year, Van Hollen’s office said.

AD

“I could not think of a more fitting recognition from a truly grateful nation,” Van Hollen said in the statement.

AD

Brown said: “As a barrier breaking African American pilot and commander in the Air Force, Col. McGee’s service has inspired generations of African American aviators who followed in his footsteps.”

McGee had a distinguished 30-year career in the Air Force and was the first African American to command a stateside Air Force wing and base in the integrated Air Force, the legislators said.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a pioneering group that included more than 900 black pilots who were trained at the segregated Tuskegee airfield in Alabama during World War II.

AD

They were men from all over the country who fought racism and oppression at home and enemy pilots and antiaircraft gunners overseas.

More than 400 served in combat, flying patrol and strafing missions and escorting bombers from bases in North Africa and Italy. The tail sections of their fighter planes were painted a distinctive red. Twenty-six Tuskegee Airmen remain missing in action.

Last year, a day after he turned 99, McGee took a birthday trip in a modern jet and spoke of a lesson he’d learned in the skies: “We human beings are one aspect in a mighty grand universe,” he said.

AD