Nationals Park was full of people. But John Kelly was all on his own. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It’s good to be alone every now and then. It gives your mind some space to interrogate itself.

“Why didn’t you ask someone to come with you?” my mind asked me as I sat alone in Section 110 at Nationals Park on a recent afternoon.

“I did,” I protested. “Mike had a graduation to go to. Steve is in Switzerland, of all places.”

“What about Chuck? Or Craig? Did you ask them?”

“Oh,” I said. “That’s a good idea. I wish I had.”

I wasn’t really alone, of course. The ballpark was full of people. But, because My Lovely Wife was away on a business trip and couldn’t use her ticket, I’d come to the game by myself: a solo fan.

“Or Tim or Dan?” my mind continued.

My mind was being a right scold that day.

“Well,” I said defensively, “it’s a 4 o’clock game on a work day. I figured it’d be hard to convince a friend to come.”

“And you thought you didn’t have any friends,” my mind said. “You’ve been sitting here eating your kettle corn feeling sorry for yourself.”

“Now look here . . . ”

“I’m your mind. I know what’s up.”

It was right. I had been feeling sorry for myself. Alone at a ballgame, an extra ticket wasted? Pathetic.

But my mind had reminded me there were other people I could have asked and, in a way, thinking about them was almost better than having them there. I could think about my friends without having to actually interact with them.

I turned my attention from the inside of my head to the outside, to the field in front of me. Nationals vs. Padres. Second inning. No score.

My mind started to wander, and in the process it became friendlier, less judgmental.

“You know what I like?” my mind said to me. “I like when there’s a wildish pitch that the catcher manages to smother in the dirt and the batter raises a hand to the runner on base, as if to say: ‘Stop! Don’t go! You’ll get thrown out.’”

“I like that, too,” I said.

We sat for a while in companionable silence, my mind and me. I thought about getting another beer, but they’ve become so big now.

“Those new cans are huge,” I said to myself. “You know what they remind me of?”

“Tennis ball cans,” said my mind.

“Exactly,” I said.

“That reminds me of when you were a teenager and you played tennis. There was nothing like opening a new can of balls: that pffft sound as you pulled the metal tab. The smell. The perfect nap, like the fur on a kitten’s face.”

“And all I wanted was . . . ”

“A Dunlop Maxply racket. I remember.”

My stepmother had one and she let me borrow it once. It was so superior to whatever cheapie Wilson I had at the time. I haven’t played tennis in years. Tennis rackets have improved a thousandfold since then, but I can’t believe anything feels better striking a ball than a wooden Dunlop Maxply.

The Padres scored a run in the fifth and another two in the sixth. Matt Adams homered in the seventh for the Nats to make it 3-1.

That “Blister in the Sun” riff came over the PA system, exhorting the fans to make noise: Da da da da da etc. Clap-clap. Clap-clap.

“I wonder how much in royalties the guy who wrote that song gets for that every year,” I thought.

“The guy from the Violent Femmes?” my mind asked.

“Yeah. In college I worked with a guy who said his brother was the drummer in that band.”

“Well, they don’t play very much of the song,” my mind said. “Just until the clap-clap, clap-clap.”

“Yeah, but he’s got to get something. Queen must get something for the ‘We Will Rock You’ beat. Even if it’s only a nickel a time, it must add up.”

“You know what I’ve noticed,” my mind said, changing the subject. “There are more babies at games than there used to be. And little babies. Not much bigger than a catcher’s mitt, some of them.”

“I noticed that too,” I said. “When they grow up, those kids will be able to tell people, ‘My parents took me to see Bryce Harper play. ’”

It didn’t look like the Nats were going to mount a comeback. I got up from my seat, not to leave, but to move to a different section. That’s easier to do when you’re alone. You don’t have to negotiate every little decision with someone else.

I took a seat in the outfield and watched the game slip away. But even though the Nats lost and I was by myself, I’d had a good time, watching and thinking, pondering and musing.

A baseball game is a good place to do that. Just try doing that at a football game.

Twitter: @johnkelly

