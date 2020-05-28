So, when Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 10, many assumed she would soldier through as she had done so many times before. But on April 16, Wilson died in an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia. She was 76.

“Martha was this tall drink of water,” said Button-Cain, a former parishioner at St. Johns. “She was very tall and slender and gregarious.”

But Wilson’s high cheekbones and impeccable style cloaked her biting humor and acerbic wit. She had a habit of telling hard truths, which could catch some off guard.

“You always knew where you stood with her,” said the Rev. Gini Gerbasi, the rector at St. John’s, “and there’s something just incredibly refreshing about that.”

A Washington native, Wilson was the daughter of a longtime Foreign Service officer. She spent her childhood hopscotching the world with her father on his various postings, growing up in places like India, Israel and England.

“I’m sure that moving around probably had its difficulties,” said Abbie Fosburgh, Wilson’s cousin. “But I also think Martha loved being a person of the world.”

When Wilson returned to the United States, she stayed for good. She attended Chatham College, now Chatham University, in Pittsburgh. After graduating, Wilson returned to the D.C. area, splitting her time between an apartment in Arlington and the Adirondacks, where her family owned a home.



“She loved the Adirondacks more than anywhere else in the world,” Fosburgh said. “It was her constant. It was like the home they didn’t have.”

Above all, Wilson found a home at St. Johns. A member for many decades, Wilson served on the vestry and chaired the church’s annual fundraiser, the Georgetown House Tour.

“She ended up with the family she made,” Gerbasi said “and they were fiercely devoted to her.”

Though the community is still reeling from the loss, the memory of Wilson remains as sharp as her wit.