They came in as a pair and they had to go as a pair — a blind, 12-year-old dachshund and his seeing-eye dog, a 6-year-old pit bull. And this week the two found a new home.

The blind dachshund is named OJ, and the pit bull is named Blue Dozer.

The pair were brought last week to the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter after their owner became homeless.

On its Facebook page, the shelter said the owner was “unable to provide care for them.” The shelter described the relationship between the two dogs as the “cutest (and saddest) thing.”

The two, the shelter said, are best friends and needed to be adopted together. Officials at the shelter wrote on Facebook, “OJ is blind and depends on Dozer to show him around.”

They went on, “We can’t stand the cuteness and kindness these two share. Anyone willing to love a bonded pair of perfection?”

Someone stepped forward and adopted the pair together. Shelter officials did not reveal who adopted the pair but posted on Facebook that the two had been adopted — together.

They used the hashtag #BestFriendsForLife.