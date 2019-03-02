Columnist

Returning from Baltimore recently, I chose the scenic route: U.S. Route 1. This was the road traveled when I first came here nearly 60 years ago, when it was a major artery passing through industrial villages, rural hamlets and stretches of farmland. Sad to say, one of my favorite landmarks is gone. On the west side of the road, somewhere near Laurel, stood a three-story building with the profile of a large dog. It was the headquarters or manufactory of an enterprise that produced flea powder. Can you tell me what the company was, and what became of that curious building?

— Philip Kopper, Chevy Chase, Md.

In 1940, Willis E. Simpson — U.S. Army veteran of the Great War, lawyer, inventor, self-trained architect and unabashed huckster — collected his thoughts and published them in a tiny book called “Simposiums.”

The 176-page book was full of Simpson’s homespun wisdom, with his theories on everything from dog breeding to swimming pool construction. In a chapter titled “Publicity Stunts,” Simpson explained why he loved coming up with a PR coup. He likened achieving coverage of a product or business through a publicity stunt, vs. via conventional advertising, to the difference between a hunter bagging a deer and a farmer slaughtering a cow: Both got you meat, but one was a lot more fun.

And nothing, Answer Man suspects, was as fun to W.E. Simpson as the iconic building he erected in 1933 on a gentle rise on the west side of Route 1, just south of Route 175, in Elkridge, Md.

It was two signs, actually, one each on the north and south sides of the building where Simpson manufactured a powder to rid dogs (and other animals) of fleas.

The signs were in the shape of a giant chow. Simpson built the signs out of wood recycled from a demolished five-room school house and covered them in stucco. At night they glowed from 655 feet of neon lighting, which picked out the words “Home of One-Spot Flea Killer.”

Before launching his company, Simpson had run a large dog-boarding facility called Kennel Gardens. Simpson said that a customer — a chemical engineer named Mr. Allen — had casually mentioned that a compound called rotenone killed ticks on dogs.

This inspired Simpson to experiment with the plant-based chemical. He first called the end result Ken-Gar-Dust, after his kennel. He gave out free samples as a way to advertise his boarding facility.

But Simpson decided more money could be made selling the powder than running a dog hotel. Since a single dab of the product anywhere on a pooch seemed to do the trick, he called it One-Spot Flea Killer. Cans sold for a quarter a piece.

Print ads included a silhouette of a chow, with the promise that One-Spot killed lice, ants, fleas, aphids, bedbugs, crab lice, potato bugs, cabbage worms and Mexican bean beetles.

Simpson claimed his product was safe for warmblooded animals. (“The cat can lick this powder off his coat without being poisoned,” he wrote.) That was probably not the case. Rotenone has been fatal to humans when ingested in large quantities. Today, it is mainly used to kill invasive fish.

At the same time that the distinctive canine building was becoming a landmark, Simpson was constructing an empire. He built a 150-by-30-foot swimming pool on property he owned near the flea powder building and called it One-Spot Pool. He also erected dozens of poultry coops for a demonstration farm that displayed various breeds of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, peafowl, pheasants and quail.

He subdivided his land into plots for houses, though it’s unclear to Answer Man whether any were built. Still, that stretch of Route 1 was eventually known to locals as “One-Spot.”

Simpson died in 1976 at the age of 88. According to his obituary, production of the flea killer had stopped in 1960. It appears the building was demolished some time in the early 1970s. Today the area is home to motels, light-industrial businesses and a few housing developments.

In 1940, Simpson estimated that 20,000 vehicles passed his “dog house” every day.

“It has always been a wonder to me that more businesses that use national advertising do not locate their plants out in the country along a tourist traveled highway,” he wrote.

Perhaps it was because most busi­ness­peo­ple were not as creative as W.E. Simpson.

Good dog

Thanks to the Howard County Historical Society for help researching this column. If you have a question about something you’ve seen around here, write answerman@washpost.com.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.