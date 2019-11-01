The Washington Post
(Leslie Hodges)
Local
A candy bowl was empty on Halloween. This kid performed a selfless act.
When 8-year-old Jackson Champagne saw an empty bowl outside of a Gambrills, Md., house on Oct. 31 he gave up some of his own Halloween candy for other kids to have.
