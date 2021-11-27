Any chill that might have made hands seek pockets was augmented by the wind. At its peak, it reached a sustained 23 mph, and gusted up to 30. It suggested that we would not be teased for wishing to limit outdoor activity.
Our morning low temperature also may have aroused dormant memories of once awakening in cooler houses. It was 34 degrees, four below average.
In perhaps seeming to give us meteorological glimpses of an earlier era, Saturday also provided confirmation of an old saying.
As it has been said, it is always darkest before the dawn; on Saturday we were at our coldest then.
When in the early morning, the mercury fell to 34, like some creature of the darkness, it lingered there for only 14 minutes after the sun rose at 7:04 a.m.
In the meantime, chilly as Saturday was, it remained an autumn day; the fortunate could still be beguiled by the rusty glow of the remaining leaves, when sunlight suddenly fell upon them.