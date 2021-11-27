Perhaps Saturday, in its often-bright briskness, its breezes and below-average temperatures, gave us a nostalgic glimpse of how our ancestors once experienced the long Thanksgiving weekend.

So often recently we have noted the presence of warmer-than-average days, weeks and months.

But Saturday offered the throwback feel of late November days with a high temperature in Washington of only 45 degrees, nine below average, according to the National Weather Service.

Any chill that might have made hands seek pockets was augmented by the wind. At its peak, it reached a sustained 23 mph, and gusted up to 30. It suggested that we would not be teased for wishing to limit outdoor activity.

Our morning low temperature also may have aroused dormant memories of once awakening in cooler houses. It was 34 degrees, four below average.

In perhaps seeming to give us meteorological glimpses of an earlier era, Saturday also provided confirmation of an old saying.

As it has been said, it is always darkest before the dawn; on Saturday we were at our coldest then.

When in the early morning, the mercury fell to 34, like some creature of the darkness, it lingered there for only 14 minutes after the sun rose at 7:04 a.m.

In the meantime, chilly as Saturday was, it remained an autumn day; the fortunate could still be beguiled by the rusty glow of the remaining leaves, when sunlight suddenly fell upon them.