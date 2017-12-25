It was not a white Christmas in Washington on Monday, but it was authentically wintry anyway, with a strong wind and even stronger gusts making a chilly day seem even chillier.

Tree branches bobbed and swayed, flags pulled against their poles and whitecaps formed on the Potomac River as Washington recorded a peak wind of 31 mph at Reagan National Airport. The strongest gust there reached 44 mph, making it the most potent on record since Nov. 19.

The high temperature of 41 degrees, only three degrees below the Christmas norm, was deceptive, coming before sunrise. Then the mercury sank, to spend most of Christmas in the 30s, with the wind providing the chill, if not the thrill, of a day in the 20s.

Some homes across the region reportedly lost power briefly but by nightfall it seemed to be on almost everywhere, letting holiday lights resume twinkling.