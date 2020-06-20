Passman, 94, lived a long life and ran for exercise almost every day. But on April 1, the retired aeronautical engineer died at his home at a Sunrise assisted-living facility in Silver Spring, Md., from complications of the coronavirus, his family said.

“I would consider Dick as one of the most top-notch, first-rate aeronautical engineers, one of the best I’ve ever known,” said John Anderson, the curator for aerodynamics at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, who co-authored a book with Passman on the X-15 rocket-powered airplane.

Passman was born June 30, 1925 in New York City and grew up in Long Island. He was always trying to do things well before kids his own age. At Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst, N.Y., he was removed from the football team because he was not yet 15, the state’s minimum age requirement, according to an autobiographical paper. When he was applying to the University of Michigan, the interviewer told him he couldn’t go through with the process because he was too young. He was only going to be 15 at the time of his high school graduation in 1941.

But Passman told the interviewer he’d be 16 by the time he enrolled as a college freshman. Michigan was sold and granted him admission.

He and his parents, Matthew and Ethel Passman, lived through the Great Depression, and he always said it was vital that he study something that guaranteed a well-paying career.

“I decided to study engineering because the [high school] guidance counselor said that I could likely get a job in that,” Passman wrote in his personal essay.

During his freshman year, on Dec. 7, 1941, Passman was preparing with English classmates for an upcoming debate on whether the United States should wage war with Japan. He was reading a New York Times article focused on the Japanese fleet in the Pacific that predicted the countries would probably wind up in battle.

“Our side in the debate seemed hopeless,” Passman recalled. “Then, someone burst into the room telling us of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Everyone was in disarray discussing the attack and when we got back to our assignment we gave it up as impossible — for which we were severely reprimanded and given a failing grade.”

When fellow undergrads began enlisting in the military, Passman wanted to join, too, even though, yet again, he was too young. He was only 16 and was told to come back in two years.

So, he did.

In March 1944, Passman, 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds, enlisted in the Naval aviation pilot program. He learned about Navy aircraft and how to repair them. He remembered an older pilot flying him in a Stearman biplane called “Yellow Peril.” The instructor wanted to test out some acrobatics in the air but forgot to bring Passman a parachute. They went up anyway.

“He did . . . slow rolls where we flew upside down and I was flopping from the bottom of the seat up to the seat belt,” Passman wrote. “If the belt didn’t hold I was gone, clean out, no chute from about 6,000 feet; but it held.”

Soon, he became an aviation cadet, studying aerology, navigation, identification of Japanese ships “in a hundredth of a second,” along with weaponry and target shooting. Also, he boxed, ran track, swam everyday — while clothed — and jumped into the water from a 20-foot tower.

“I must admit, we loved it,” he wrote.

One day while training, he was playing basketball and blacked out. He woke up in the infirmary and was soon honorably discharged, though Passman didn’t elaborate in his memoir on why exactly he fainted or lost consciousness. He returned to Michigan, where he finished up his bachelor’s degree and later obtained a master’s in aeronautical engineering.

He wound up at Bell Aircraft and worked on the Bell X-1, the plane piloted by Chuck Yeager that was the first to break the speed of sound. Then, he was promoted to chief aerodynamicist for the X-2, which broke both altitude and speed records, exceeding Mach-3.

He was especially intrigued by the effects of aerodynamic heating on aircraft. The X-2, for instance, was designed to penetrate the “thermal thicket,” also known as the “heat barrier,” where conventional metals begin to melt, according to the New York Times.

In one declassified documentary available on YouTube, Passman can be seen in the final 40 seconds shaking the hand of Jack “Skip” Ziegler, the test pilot who flew the initial flight of the X-2 airplane in California on June 27, 1952.

Later in his career, Passman joined General Electric, working on reentry vehicles for intercontinental ballistic missiles. He also worked on the Corona, a spy satellite used by the CIA. The satellite flew over the Soviet Union, snapping pictures, and then would eject the pictures in a container that had to withstand the heat of reentry into the earth’s atmosphere, said his son Bill Passman, 62, an engineer manager for a flying automobile company in Massachusetts.

In the 1960s, he also helped lead design and management for a power generator that Apollo space missions left on the moon for science experiments.

After he retired, Passman spent time volunteering at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.

