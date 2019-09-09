Harry, foreground, his canine companions and their humans mingle in a small dog park that has divided Chevy Chase Village. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

More than 100 people packed into a public hearing in Chevy Chase Village Monday night to debate what one board member called “the most contentious and emotionally charged issue” in the community’s history: barking dogs.

Five of the seven board members voted in favor of dismantling the dog park that has divided the Maryland suburb for months. It will be turned into a regular park, and dogs taken there must be leashed.

“The size and location of this off-leash area is not meeting standards,” said board chairwoman Elissa Leonard before a chorus of boos from the dozens of dog-lovers who came in matching white hats to show their support of the park.

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” a member of the crowd yelled before leading a mass exodus from the meeting.

The decision put an end to months of howling from the humans in this wealthy enclave just outside Washington. What began as a plan to turn a patch of land frequented by local pups into a formal dog park became a breeding ground for animal animus.

Neighbors who live directly beside the park complained that they found their lives disrupted by the barking dogs, the carelessness of their companions and the nuisance of outsiders’ cars parked in front of their homes.

The tension escalated when The Washington Post published a story about the divisions, chronicling the powerful players embroiled in the debate: Leonard, the wife of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell; Doug Gansler, the former attorney general of Maryland, loads of lawyers, and Chubbs, a five-month old golden retriever.

While Chubbs has been rolling in his new-found fame (dog sitters on Rover.com reached out to his parents to ask if he was the Chubbs), neighbors who opposed the dog park found themselves being threatened by anonymous commenters online. They said strangers have driven past their houses to beep, yell and create even more noise.

Dog owners shared the address of the park on Reddit to encourage people with particularly vociferous pooches to visit. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) brought his 3-year-old Siberian husky, Toby, to the park to sniff out the situation. The president of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, sent a letter reminding the board that dog parks are the “canine version of a human happy hour.”

By the time the board convened Monday night to make its decision about the park’s fate, it had received more than 110 pages of letters filled with extensive bulleted lists, references to research journals and analyses of canine bowel movements.

“For the sake of the total living enviornment of the Village, resist the forces of NIMBY and keep the dog park open,” wrote one neighbor.

“My friends and I will leave no stone, I mean tennis ball unturned in our dogged opposition to the proposal to close the park,” declared a “press releash” sent by one resident, Patty Martin, in the voice of her French bulldog Louie.

After the board’s decision, Martin was devastated. “I don’t know how I am going to break this to Louie,” she said.

But inside the village hall, the board’s decision seemed final.

“We have to move on to the next item on our agenda,” Leonard told the remaining crowd, “Which is the noise of gas-powered leaf blowers.”