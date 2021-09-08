The other nine hits come wildly at the man from both fists at different angles. Punch. Punch. Punch.
Shortly after that video appeared on social media and drew public outrage, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee described watching it and feeling “embarrassed, disheartened and ashamed.”
“We are an agency of more than 3,500 officers, and I assure the community this is not consistent with our training, our tactics, our policies, procedures, nor is it consistent with our agency’s values,” he said at the time. “ … This is not how we train our members to get illegal firearms off the streets.”
The department suspended Sullivan and two other officers, launched an internal investigation into the incident and referred the matter to the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. for review of potential criminal charges.
Outrage. Admonishment. The wait to see what, if anything, will happen. Those actions fall in line with a script the public has heard before.
But there’s another aspect of police brutality cases that often plays out quietly, away from public view. Police misconduct allegations often seep into other cases officers have handled. Recent case filings that mention Sullivan offer a peek into that messy spillover.
In the coming days, Sullivan could find himself in court, but it won’t be for his own case. He could serve as a witness in the gun possession trial of a man he helped arrest. If that happens, it will place Sullivan in the position of testifying for the U.S. attorney’s office, the same agency that is investigating him.
Court documents for the trial, which started Wednesday, show how Sullivan’s involvement in the case has raised behind-the-scenes legal questions that could have ramifications that go beyond his own fate. Several documents center on this question: If the officer took the stand, how much should a jury be allowed to know about the incident that landed him under investigation?
Should jurors get to see the video that shows those punches? Should they get to hear what the police chief said afterward?
The U.S. attorney’s office argued they shouldn’t. In a court filing, the prosecution contended that the questions posed to Sullivan should follow a narrow scope and not lead to a “mini-trial” within the larger one.
“Ultimately, the fact that the officer may have lawfully or unlawfully struck an unrelated person, in an unrelated incident, one year after this case began, has nothing to do with whether the officer is telling the truth,” that document reads. “Rather, it would represent an obvious attempt to sully an officer’s character.”
That document calls for cross-examination questions to be limited to: “(1) whether Officer Sullivan is aware of the investigation; (2) whether he believes he is a subject or target of that investigation; and (3) the potential penalty/consequences he believes he would face as a result of the investigation, whether criminally or related to his employment.”
The defense, in response, pushed firmly against those limitations. In a court document, attorneys for the defendant describe the government as “hoping to mislead the jury into believing that Officer Sullivan has a generic and minuscule motive to curry favor.”
“Simply by virtue of the investigations against him, Officer Sullivan has a substantial motive to curry favor both with the U.S. attorney’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department,” it reads.
The document, which was signed by federal public defender A.J. Kramer and assistant public defender Eugene Ohm, points out that Sullivan stands to lose his job and freedom, and argues that the defendant is entitled “to elicit the full extent of Officer Sullivan’s bias.”
It also calls for the jury to be able to see the video and “determine, for itself, the extent of his motive to curry favor.”
“Officer Sullivan needs no help sullying his character,” that document reads. “What he needs is leniency from the prosecution that is both relying upon him as the star witness while simultaneously deciding whether he should be criminally prosecuted.”
The U.S. attorney’s office doesn’t usually speak about cases or investigations beyond what’s in the court documents, and when I reached out to a spokesperson about the case, he said they had no comment.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden held a hearing on the questions surrounding Sullivan’s testimony and largely agreed with the prosecution about limiting the scope of questioning. The jury won’t get to see the video, or hear what the police chief said afterward.
What that means for the man who stands trial remains unknown. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun. I’m not telling you his name because it’s not for us to decide if he’s innocent or guilty. It’s not for us to determine whether his arrest was unjust or will help lessen the city’s abysmal rate of shootings this year.
That falls to a jury, a jury who may hear from the officer who helped arrest him but not fully hear why that officer is now under investigation.
You may find that outrageous, or you may agree that the jury doesn’t need all the details. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, it is important to recognize that this is one case of one officer accused of police brutality.
The mess left by these types of cases spills much further. That should strike us all as a punch in the gut.
