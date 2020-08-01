Even worse, the tribute to Winder — a native of a rural Eastern Shore enclave with no known connection to Salisbury or Wicomico — stood within feet of where a mob of whites is known to have lynched a Black resident, Matthew Williams, in 1931.

“If you asked yourself why that sign should be there, in that place, the only possible reason left is the one people want to shy away from: to show that justice is truly not equal,” said Green, an African American community activist and youth counselor in Salisbury. “And some people wonder why minorities haven’t felt comfortable coming downtown.”

Now a broader range of people in the Eastern Shore county can feel a little more welcome in its biggest city.

One Friday afternoon in June, four years after Green and a few dozen friends started a grass-roots campaign to have the sign removed, Wicomico County officials arrived in a van, threw the marker into the back seat and drove away.

With no fanfare, a memorial that had stood in Salisbury for more than half a century — a signpost of history for some, an emblem of hate for others — was gone.

Though a cadre of local residents remains upset at the decision, an increasingly vocal segment of the community, including the 38-year-old mayor, Jacob Day, hopes the removal foreshadows more enduring changes in a part of the state never known for its progressive racial politics.

The sign in Salisbury was installed in 1965, at a time when civil rights activists were leading high-profile marches for equality in various places on the Eastern Shore.

Enslaved people were traded in front of a tavern that occupied the site before the courthouse opened in 1878.

A mob of whites lynched an 18-year-old African American man, Garfield King, in front of the jail on the courthouse grounds in 1898.

In 1931, another mob pulled Matthew Williams, a laborer accused of killing a white man, out of his second-floor hospital room, dragged him to the courthouse lawn, hanged him from a tree and set his body on fire.

But a debate was stirred when a handful of local residents got involved in the efforts of the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization working to remember the more than 5,000 Black people killed nationally in “racial terror lynchings” between the end of the Civil War and the 1950s.

While helping to organize a Williams vigil, Salisbury resident James Yamakawa began digging into the life of Winder, a man that he learned had jurisdiction over Andersonville Prison in Georgia, where conditions were so cruel one historian dubbed it “America’s first concentration camp.”

The camp’s commander and Winder’s direct subordinate, Capt. Henry Wirz, was tried and hanged for war crimes in connection with the camp. Most agree that Winder would have met the same fate had he not died of a heart attack in 1865.

Yamakawa shared what he knew about Winder at the vigil. He then organized a local chapter of the national group Showing Up for Racial Justice, wrote letters to the editor of the local paper, and wrote a petition calling for the sign’s removal that drew dozens of signatures, including Day’s.

The effort met plenty of resistance, Day and Yamakawa say, some of it from county officials, some from longtime residents, some in the form of anonymous threats on the Internet.

The discussion percolated over the next three years, with a growing contingent arguing online for removal.

But as the national conversation around race changed this year, and young activists staged anti-racism rallies around Salisbury, momentum developed.

“It was something that was clearly dividing our community unnecessarily,” said Wayne Strausburg, the director of administration for Wicomico County until his retirement at the end of June. “We felt it was the right thing to do to remove it, and the right time to do it, and in doing so, we hoped it would help this community heal itself and have a positive discourse with regard to race relations.”