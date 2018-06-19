Eric Weaver Sr., 48, left, and Eric Weaver Jr., 28, both ex-offenders, spent their first Father's Day together on June 17. (Courtland Milloy/The Washington Post)

By the time Eric Weaver Jr. was 18, he had followed in his father’s footsteps — all the way to prison. He was released a few months ago after spending 10 years behind bars for an armed robbery in the District.

The dad, Eric Sr., had been locked up when he was 18, too, back in 1988. He had spent 22 years behind bars for his involvement in a dispute over street drug turf in Southeast Washington that resulted in a homicide.

On Sunday, they spent their first Father’s Day together.

“You have a 29-year-old son and you’re just starting to spend time with him, so I’m still adjusting,” Eric Sr. said. “When he’s in the house and says ‘Dad,’ sometimes it takes two or three times before I actually respond because I forget I’m the ‘dad’ and that he’s talking to me.”

But he does respond. That’s the point. He’s the dad and, no matter how daunting the task, he has manned up.

Out of prison for nine years, Eric Sr. is gainfully employed and owns a townhouse in suburban Maryland. He has also founded an organization that advocates on behalf of ex-offenders, called the National Association for the Advancement of Returning Citizens.

In talks he gives at community meetings and inside various penal facilities, Eric Sr. often stresses the importance of “family reunification” in reducing recidivism. Now he is having to practice what he preached.

Of the roughly 640,000 people released from prisons throughout the country each year, about 75 percent return to prison within five years. Making sure his son does not become one of those statistics has become a priority for Eric Sr.

His organization also tries to get returning citizens to exercise their right to vote, to back candidates with progressive agendas and to get involved in community activities. But much work remains, as primary elections in the District, Maryland and Virginia have made clear. The concerns of ex-offenders received little mention throughout the campaigns.

But nothing would put a damper on Father’s Day.

Eric Jr. cooked breakfast for his dad. He prepared pork sausages and eggs. When he learned that his father does not eat pork, he feigned heartbreak.

“It’s hard to cook for this man,” Eric Jr. said during my visit with them. He broke into a smile, then returned to the kitchen mumbling something about having to make turkey sausage.

While the new meal was being prepared, both men indulged in a little self-reflection.

“I look back at what I did, robbing somebody at an ATM, and I remember feeling stupid seconds after I did it,” Eric Jr. said. “When I got caught a few hours later, I thought to myself, ‘That’s why you were feeling stupid.’ ”

Before going to prison, Eric Jr. could read words but not understand what they meant. “Being able to comprehend what I read changed everything — my vocabulary, my writing, even my thought process changed. That’s when I realized the role of ignorance in making people act stupid.”

Eric Sr. believes the mark of a man, or good father, is going to work every day, coming home afterward and making sure his children are educated.

“When I go into prisons for talks, one of the first questions I ask is how many people were raised in homes without a father,” Eric Sr. said. “Always, 95 to 100 percent of them raise their hands. I’m not saying that all boys being raised without a father go to prison. I’m just saying that nearly all of the people I have ever met in prison had been raised without a father.”

Eric Jr. had been born eight months after Eric Sr. went to prison, and he had come out of prison two years after his son went in. They had gone years without seeing each other.

But somehow, the broken ties were being mended.

Eric Jr.’s mother, Curtrina Hoston, had been the key to the reunification. She always encouraged her son and his father to stay in touch. And she never tried to punish the father by turning the son against him.

“In prison, there were so many guys complaining that the mother of their children would not let them see their children,” Eric Sr. said. “There was a lot of pain from that, the worse kind of hurt because family is all you have.”

Hoston said, “[Eric Sr.] and I always had a great relationship, and even after I moved on, we stayed connected as parents.”

Now that her son is out of prison, she’s helping to make sure he stays out.

“Being a father to a grown child has to be difficult, and I can tell they are walking on eggshells, just trying to get to know each other,” Hoston said. “They don’t want that jail mentality to come out and cause problems. So when someone needs the other to hear something that could ruffle some feathers, they call me and I’ll say it.”

The two Weavers had been featured on a Sunday morning TV show on NBC4 hosted by Pat Lawson Muse where they talked about reentry after prison and the losses sustained while they were away. They had been getting text messages and emails all morning from friends who’d watched it.

Eric Jr. said he liked hearing the nice words said about him and his dad. But he wanted to make news for good deeds that had nothing to do with his past crimes.

In the six months since he’s been out of prison, Eric Jr. has enrolled in a job skills program, is accompanying his father to community meetings, and is telling his story to other ex-offenders.

So, he was following in his father’s footsteps again — on an enlightened path this time.

