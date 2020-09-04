Against that stood the calendar. It told of the arrival of the long weekend that we think of as the gateway to a new season, new activities, new ways of feeling and thinking.
Friday’s message could be seen in the sunset. The last blaze of light before the end of the day was glorious. But it was also early.
It came just after 7:30 p.m. By Labor Day, according to the astronomical tables, it will be exactly at 7:30 p.m., or earlier. Our lush expanse of summer daylight is swiftly shriveling.
The light of a summer’s day persisted Friday, according to the tables, for less than 13 hours. On the day of the solstice, commonly regarded as the year’s longest, we enjoyed almost 15 hours.
On that day, June 20, we here were provided with 14 hours and 54 minutes between sunrise and sunset. By Friday, it was down to 12 hours and 53 minutes.
For much of that time, Friday was overcast, with banks and billows and layers of clouds spread over the summer sky. But at sunset, they parted enough to permit the sun to shine through.
As it went down, perhaps taking summer with it, it tinged the gray and darkening skies with long streaks of burning orange. Friday’s sunset seemed a fiery yet subdued celebration of time’s passage and a season’s end.