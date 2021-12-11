With a high temperature of 69 degrees as of 4 p.m. (it went up later) Saturday broke the Washington DC temperature record of 68, for the date. It was last reached in 1979.
On the average, such temperatures occur here in mid April, when spring is often firmly established.
If Saturday could be categorized as a spring day, appearing at an unseasonable time, it was a special sort of spring day.
Throughout the afternoon the day conveyed a moist quality to it, suggesting that rain might readliy become our lot.
Possessing a kind of in- your-face quality the prospect of precipitation flew at us on the wings of winds and breezes.
By 4 p.m. Washington had clocked a wind as high as 25 mph, and a top gust of 37 mph.
It suggested that this sudden intrustion of springtime in December would not last: that fast changing atmospheric forces gripped us, making a spring afternoon, a merely transient visitor.
At 8:35 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that underscored the prospects for turbulent hours: It warned of gusts through 1 a.m. Sunday of up to 50 mph.