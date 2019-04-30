Firefighter Jonathan Riffe interviewed an imprisoned arsonist over three years to write his new book, “Thomas Sweatt: Inside the Mind of D.C.’s Most Notorious Arsonist.” (Brittney Colliflower)

Thomas Sweatt was obsessed with setting fires.

Jonathan Riffe was obsessed with Thomas Sweatt.

The result is “Thomas Sweatt: Inside the Mind of D.C.’s Most Notorious Arsonist,” a nonfiction book penned by Riffe, a former District firefighter who now fights fires in Annapolis. It’s based on three years’ worth of conversations Riffe had with Sweatt, who is serving two life sentences — plus 136 years — at Coleman penitentiary in Florida.

“There’s a saying out there that firefighters are crazy,” Riffe said. “When people are running out of a burning building, we’re running in. It takes a special type of individual to do what we do.”

But firefighter-crazy pales in comparison to arsonist-crazy. Or Thomas Sweatt-crazy, anyway. Before he was caught, the fast-food fry cook had set hundreds of fires in the Washington area, primarily in the District.

Riffe was attending Washington’s fire academy in 2004. By then, a multiagency task force had been assembled to find the person who had been prowling the city at night, lighting jugs of gasoline that had been positioned against doors or under vehicles. The fires killed four people.



Thomas Sweatt in 2005. (WJLA /Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

New academy recruits such as Riffe were enlisted to spread the fire-safety message throughout the community.

“We would come to school in the morning and there’d be a bus waiting there for us,” Riffe said. “We would get on the bus, leave the training academy and go into neighborhoods and hand out smoke detectors door to door.”

Sweatt was finally caught in 2005. His car was spotted on security video near the Marine Barracks, where several vehicles had been torched. More conclusively, he’d left DNA behind at several scenes.

“He was the most dangerous and prolific arsonist in the country — maybe the world,” said Riffe, 38. “Because I worked in D.C. as a firefighter and went to fires, I was intrigued. It just fascinated me.”

And so in April 2011, Riffe contacted Sweatt.

“I had never written a book before, never talked to anybody in prison,” Riffe said. “The only thing I’ve ever done is firefighting. For some reason — I don’t know why — I wrote this guy in prison. I knew he would never respond back, but he did.”

The book, which came out in January of last year, is mainly transcriptions of Sweatt’s letters to Riffe and conversations with him. For three years, the two spoke nearly every day.

“My wife definitely thought it was weird,” Riffe said. “I’d be laying in bed next to her and talking to him on the phone.”

Weird, yeah. Riffe found Sweatt soft-spoken and possessed of a photographic memory for his crimes, able to detail the color of the houses he had targeted, where he’d purchased gas, what he was wearing when he set which fire. . . .

And the arsonist opened up about his other predilections. Sweatt was infatuated with men in uniform. He would invite military recruiters to his apartment to meet a nonexistent nephew and then surreptitiously videotape them. He videotaped the boots of Metrobus drivers, too. These videos inspired him to acts of, well, let’s say self-affection.

(Sweatt was similarly candid with writer Dave Jamieson whose 2007 story in Washington City Paper revealed two Sweatt victims authorities had not known about.)

Riffe thought Sweatt’s obsession with uniformed men would help his research. In addition to putting money in the inmate’s account so he could afford stationery — and buying him tennis shoes and a boombox — Riffe sent Sweatt photos of himself.

Said Riffe: “I’m sure that he used those pictures for ways that I did not intend for them to be used. But, you know, he asked for me to send him photos.”

Riffe said his book has an audience among readers like himself — firefighters — but should also appeal to psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors and true-crime fans.

By 2014, the conversations between Sweatt and Riffe had taken on a more unsettling tone and the firefighter cut things off.

“I think toward the end his focus just turned on, I guess, me,” Riffe said. “In phone conversations [he] almost made the appearance that we were in a dating relationship.”

Sweatt will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“If he was ever released, he knows he would go back to lighting fires,” Riffe said. “He has a disease. His brain does not tick like a normal person’s does.”

Riffe is among the authors appearing at the Literary Hill Bookfest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastern Market. Others include Louis Bayard, writer of historical mysteries; George Derek Musgrove, historian and co-author of the recent "Chocolate City"; children's author Katy Kelly; and former Washington Post columnist Bob Levey.

