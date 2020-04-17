With the mandatory social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders in effect throughout much of the United States and the grueling demands of their jobs as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, it would have been nearly impossible to assemble 1,000 health care workers outside Congress this week.

Instead, volunteers put up 1,000 signs to stand on the lawn in their absence.

AD

Activists who are used to relying on people power to amplify messages and picket lawmakers by the thousands have been forced to rely on alternative protest tactics amid the pandemic.

AD

Half a dozen volunteers with liberal activist group MoveOn pressed lawn signs into the grass outside the Capitol as the sun peaked over the Statue of Freedom.

On each was a message.

Some, bearing the blue Star of Life seen on the uniforms of doctors, first responders and emergency medical technicians, reiterated a hashtag that has made the rounds on social media for weeks, accompanying posts from desperate front line workers who say they are running out of necessary protective equipment: #GetUsPPE.

AD

Others showed photos of medical workers in scrubs and hair nets and baseball caps. Some wore face shields and plastic visors. Others donned gloves.

One barefaced doctor in a white lab coat held up a hand-drawn sign: “Trump,” it said. “Where’s my mask?”

Healthcare providers in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and rehabilitation centers have for weeks begged almost anyone who would listen for more PPE, or personal protective equipment, to protect themselves and their vulnerable patients.

AD

States and hospitals have been running out of supplies and struggling to find more. The national stockpile is nearly out of N95 respirator masks, face shields, gowns and other critical equipment, the Department of Health and Human Services announced last week.

AD

“Healthcare workers are on the front lines of this crisis and they’re risking their lives to save ours every day, and our government from the very top of this administration on down has not used the full force of what they have with the Defense Production act to ensure [workers] have the PPE they need and deserve,” said Rahna Epting, the executive director of MoveOn. “We wanted to show that these are real people who are demanding that this government protect them.”

Unlike protests that have erupted in states from Michigan to Ohio to Virginia demanding that states flout social distancing practices and reopen the economy immediately, organizers with MoveOn said they wanted to be careful about adhering to health guidelines that instruct people to stand at least six feet apart and not gather in large groups.

AD

“Normally we’d want everyone down here,” said MoveOn volunteer Robby Diesu, 32, as he looked out over the rows of signs. “We wanted to find a way to show the breadth of this problem without putting anyone in harm’s way.”

AD

A large white sign propped up at the back of the display announced in bold letters: “Social distancing in effect. Please do not congregate.”

The volunteers who put up the signs all live together in the same house, they said. They’ve been quarantining under the same roof for weeks. Still, as they worked, several wore masks over their face to protect passersby — even though there were few.

A handful of joggers stopped to take pictures as the sun rose.

By sharing images and video of front line workers telling their stories on social media channels, MoveOn officials said they hope to galvanize people in the same way as a traditional rally with a lineup of speakers.

AD

AD

Activists planned to deliver a petition with more than 2 million signatures urging Congress to require the delivery of more PPE to front line workers to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Murphy has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force and its reliance on private companies to deliver an adequate amount of critical gear, like N95 respirator masks, medical gowns, gloves and face shields, to health care workers.

“In this critical hour, FEMA should make organized, data-informed decisions about where, when, and in what quantities supplies should be delivered to states — not defer to the private sector to allow them to profit off this pandemic,” the senator wrote in a letter co-signed by 46 Democratic senators.

Organizers said the signs would remain on the Capitol lawn all day, but that the lawn-sign demonstration was only the beginning of a spate of creative demonstrations the group expects to launch this month.

AD

AD

Epting described activists energy as “more intense” than usual as the pandemic drags on.