In other words: same old, same old.

What if, Becky thought, there were cards that actually suited the people receiving them? And having worked in the federal government for nearly 20 years, Becky thought she had a pretty good idea of what would appeal to people like her.

That would be a card that reads: “You are essential. I mean, to me. Not to the government.” And one that reads: “You’re my SCIF.” And another that reads: “Happy (redacted [b][6]) th Birthday!”

AD

AD

A SCIF is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility of the sort used in the intelligence community. And (b)(6) is an exemption the government slaps on Freedom of Information Act requests when it doesn’t want to release sensitive details about an individual.

Becky, 41, has been an attorney with the Department of Homeland Security since 2003. A couple of years ago, she started writing a cooking blog in her spare time, then launched a greeting card line featuring her own food photos and recipes. It was during the 35-day federal government shutdown in late 2018-early 2019 that the notion of a card line for bureaucrats came to her.

“Just before the shutdown, a manager in a meeting at work said, ‘Oh, this woman on my team now has a different name in Outlook. Make sure you use her married name,’ ” said Becky.

AD

AD

When a meeting-goer said everyone should congratulate the woman, the manager said, “No. She got married 18 months ago.”

It had taken that long for the name-change request to work its way through the system. It was the kind of only-in-Washington experience that deserved its own card, Becky thought. So she created one: “Congratulations on your wedding! Best of luck getting your name changed in Outlook.”

Becky found an artist to create a hand-drawn font that looks like typewritten. The cards are printed in California. Becky handles fulfillment from her District home. She now has more than 40 designs.

She jots ideas for new cards in the back of her notebook at work and checks with other long-term federal employees on what they think is funny.

AD

“Say I need more birthday cards — I’ll sit down and crank through those ideas,” Becky said.

AD

The novel coronavirus pandemic has inspired two cards. One reads: “Turns out that meeting could have been an email. But I miss meeting with you.”

The other compares three icons of Washington in 2019 to three from Washington in 2020. Last year, they were cherry blossoms, baseball and e-scooters. This year, it’s a flattening-the-curve graph, a telework icon and the mute button from a video call.

You can buy Becky’s cards online at federalisms.com. Some area stores — such as Glen’s Garden Market near Dupont Circle — have carried them, too. But in these stay-at-home days, it’s hard to say who might have them.

AD

“It’s very difficult in the card market right now,” Becky said. “There are very few places to buy independently made cards.”

That’s one reason Becky contacted other D.C.-based card makers (there is a vibrant indie scene) and with them formed the D.C. Card Collective. It’s a virtual pop-up shop — at dccardcollective.com — that sells cards from a half-dozen locals, including the Card Bureau, 12 Past 7, Teluna and Second Story Cards.

AD

I told Becky I meant no offense when I ventured that some people may not associate government employees, lawyers or government lawyers with the sort of whimsy her cards possess.

“That’s one reason I got into it,” she said. “I actually have heard that people who trade in ideas love being able to make something physical.”

AD

Creating cards allows Becky to tap into her arty, creative side.

And the cards are a reminder that federal employees — those vital, tireless but currently maligned figures — deserve a laugh and a pat on the back.

One of Becky’s cards seems especially appropriate. The words “Good enough for government work” are struck through. Typed below is “Exceptional. Nicely done.”