Gene Ray Artis, also known as "Dancin' Tony," moved from Washington from North Carolina in 1955. He became a fixture dancing at concerts and nightclubs around town. His family is honoring him March 30 with a concert. (Anthony Artis/“Dancin' Tony”)

Columnist

Gene Ray “Dancin’ Tony” Artis had never cared much for James Brown. But that was because he’d only ever heard the R&B great on the radio. When he went to the Turner Arena and finally saw Brown perform — saw how Brown moved, saw the splits and the stuttering struts — Dancin’ Tony was converted.

“That was it. That’s what got him, that dancing and all that,” said Dancin’ Tony’s son Anthony Artis. His father became known for a signature move, the spinning split: around and around and then, boom, down on the ground, his legs akimbo.

Dancin’ Tony moved to the District from Wilson, N.C., in 1955. For decades he’s been a fixture at nightclubs around the city, proclaimed “The King of Oldies” by WOL disc jockey Raymond “More Better Man” Woods.

Tony doesn’t do the splits anymore — he’s 82 and lives in a senior home in Northeast D.C. — but this Saturday his nephew Gary Artis is throwing a party in his honor. It’s called the First Annual Gene Artis a.k.a. Dancin’ Tony Awards, to be held in the Capital City Hall of Distinction, 1251 Saratoga Ave. NE. (Doors open at 4; live music starts around 5. For tickets — $30, including dinner — visit yapsody.com and search “dancin Tony’s awards.”)

In the 1950s and ’60s, Dancin’ Tony was a regular at such venues as Turner Arena, the Howard Theatre and the Coco Club.

“He always talks about the Coco Club, at Eighth and H NE, next to the Miles’-long Sandwich shop,” Anthony said. “There’s still a few people left who remember the Coco Club.”

Later, there was the Chateau, the Eclipse, the Ibex …

Wherever he went, Dancin’ Tony was immaculately dressed, in monochromatic black and white or lollipop shades that matched suits with hats and shoes.

“My brother Russell used to sneak in the closet and get some of his clothes,” said nephew Gary. “He took my uncle’s clothes and went to school in them, and he was deemed best dressed.”

Said Anthony: “He’ll never run out of clothes. If you’re a celebrity you got to dress appropriately, because you never know who you’re gonna run into in public.”

Dancin’ Tony learned to jitterbug back in North Carolina, where he was the youngest of 10. His mother died when he was 3 months old, and he was raised by his oldest sister.

Women loved to cut a rug with Dancin’ Tony.

“They were fast on their feet,” Anthony said of his father’s preferred partners. “Dad would spin a woman. If she’s not ready, she’d be going 100 miles per hour spinning. If the person was kind of slow in her spinning, he couldn’t do everything he wanted.”

For years, Dancin’ Tony celebrated his July Fourth birthday with a big party he and his sister Cora Davis threw in his Capitol Heights, Md., backyard. As many as 1,000 people would come to eat barbecue, listen to oldies music and dance.

The Artis family hopes the award becomes an annual thing. This year it’s all about Dancin’ Tony, but in the future it will honor others who might not be world-famous or big philanthropists, but in their way make our city a community.

Saturday’s entertainment includes D.C.’s own Skip Mahoney and the Casuals, the Intruders (descendants of the Philly soul group) and the Sounds of Harmony All-Stars, featuring members who have sung with the Orioles, the Temptations, the Spaniels, the Doo-Wop Cops and the Dynamic Superiors.

The emcee is “D.C. Lou,” a Lou Rawls impersonator named David Bratton.

And will Dancin’ Tony be dancing?

“I ain’t doing no spinning,” he told me. But he’ll be brushing off a few moves. “They don’t think it’s you unless you do some of it,” Dancin’ Tony said.

I had to ask: If he was born Gene, how come he’s Dancin’ Tony?

“He didn’t like that ‘Gene Ray,’” his son Anthony said. “Because that’s country.”

To Dancin’ Tony, “Gene Ray” sounded rural and backward, a reminder of a boyhood sharecropping in North Carolina.

When he moved north to the big city, he fashioned himself “Tony,” after Tony Bennett: smooth, sophisticated and carried away by the music.

