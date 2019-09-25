Jonathan Adelstein, left, plays the harmonica on “Roadhouse Blues” under the watchful eye of The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, right, at Rams Head On Stage. Adelstein, a former member of the Federal Communications Commission, is chief executive of a telecommunications association. (Courtesy of Steve Molitz)

Columnist

It is a well-known fact that a harmonica player never goes anywhere without at least one harmonica secreted upon his or her person. While something like a tourniquet, a Tide pen or a needle and thread might be more useful, harmonica players live in constant hope that a blues jam will spontaneously erupt and they will be called upon to administer an emergency harp solo.

And so it was on Sept. 15 at the Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis. Jonathan Adelstein was there — and he was ready.

Adelstein — chief executive of the Arlington, Va.-based Wireless Infrastructure Association — actually had a little advance notice when he was pulled from the audience at the concert by Doors guitarist Robby Krieger. Adelstein had gotten the word from Steve Molitz, the keyboard player in Krieger’s touring band.

“I met him at [Grateful Dead drummer] Mickey Hart’s ranch in California,” Adelstein said of Molitz.

Adelstein used to be an FCC commissioner and before that was a U.S. Senate staffer. His work on telecommunications issues put him in contact with various music industry types, allowing him to indulge his passion for harmonica and share the stage with such musicians as Steve Cropper, Patti Smith and Mike Mills of R.E.M.

Before the Rams Head show, Adelstein had dinner with Molitz, who said, “Hey, I don’t know if Robby will go along with it, but will you sit in?”

Robby did go along with it, and he invited Adelstein, 57, to the stage after asking the audience a Doors trivia question: Who played the harmonica on the band’s “Roadhouse Blues”?

It was the Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian. And that’s the song Adelstein played with the band.

“For harmonica players, it’s sort of a classic,” he said. “We all know it and love it. I was ready to go.”

The two traded licks back and forth – Krieger on his Gibson SG, Adelstein on his Hohner Marine Band – four or five times.

Did Adelstein do okay?

“I think so,” he said. “I’ve played with a lot of good musicians. He’s probably the best guitar player I’ve ever played with.”

Adelstein’s brief star turn wasn’t the only fun thing to happen at the Sept. 15 Rams Head show. MASN broadcaster Phil Wood got to meet Krieger for the second time in his life, after a gap of 52 years.

On Aug. 18, 1967, a cover band that Wood played guitar in, the Brotherhood, was among the acts that opened for the Doors at a notorious show at the Alexandria Arena roller rink. Like the other opening bands, the Brotherhood were represented by Domestic Sounds, a booking agency run out of Giant Music in Falls Church, Va.

There were nearly a dozen opening acts that evening, a number meant to fill time as the Doors were coming straight from a show that afternoon in Annapolis.

“The only rule was, we couldn’t play any Doors song,” Wood said.

As the bands milled around waiting to go on, 75 percent of the Doors arrived: Krieger, John Densmore and Ray Manzarek. They kept pretty much to themselves as an Elektra Records representative went around handing out free copies of the Doors’ debut album to those in the “dressing room”: the room where the rental skates were stored.

And then Jim Morrison stumbled through the door.

“It was my first experience with the expression ‘stinking drunk,’” Wood said. “You could smell him coming in.”

Morrison had downed a bottle or two of liquor as he was driven south in a separate car from his bandmates.

“He never approached the other three guys in the band,” said Wood, 68. “He stayed on the opposite side of the room and sat on a stool with his head down.”

Someone walked over to the George Washington High graduate, Class of 1961, and asked: “Hey Jim, don’t your parents live close to here?”

Morrison’s response: “My parents are dead.”

Said Wood: “It turns out his parents weren’t dead. In fact, they lived in Alexandria at the time.”

The shambling show is recounted in Mark Opsasnick’s “The Lizard King Was Here: The Life and Times of Jim Morrison in Alexandria, Virginia.” Before leaving the stage, the surly Morrison flipped the bird and hurled something — probably a cymbal — into the crowd. It struck a girl in the forehead, drawing blood. Her name is lost to the mists of time.

Rich Landon, a friend of Krieger’s who lives in District Heights, Md., arranged for Phil Wood to meet the guitarist before the show. Wood gave Krieger a copy of the flier from the 1967 Alexandria roller rink show.

I asked Wood if he’d brought his free Doors album to have autographed.

No, he said. “Somebody stole it in college.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.