THE DISTRICT

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

D.C. police were trying Saturday to identify a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle the night before in Southeast Washington.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk along the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE at 10:28 p.m. Friday when she crossed outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by a passing Ford Explorer, police said in a news release. Emergency workers transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene, passed a sobriety test and was not charged, added police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger.

The incident was the 12th traffic fatality this year in the District, and the sixth in which the victim was a pedestrian.

— Michael E. Miller

'Ghost bike' memorial damaged in car crash

A car crash left behind a trail of destruction Saturday in Northeast Washington, including damage to a memorial honoring a cyclist who died weeks earlier at the same location.

At 4:08 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe struck a light pole and a parked car near where 12th and K streets NE and Florida Avenue come together, police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said. Photos posted to social media show the Tahoe also barreled through a black metal gate and damaged several trees before coming to rest in a yard near a residential building.

The driver of the Tahoe fled the scene, Metzger said.

Minutes later, a man who “appeared to be intoxicated on an unknown substance” showed up at a fire station two blocks away, seeking help, she said. The man, who refused to identify himself, was taken to a hospital. It was not immediately clear whether he was connected to the crash, which remains under investigation, Metzger said.

The memorial — a “ghost bike” painted white — was erected last month in honor of Dave Salovesh, a well-known D.C. cyclist and safety activist who was killed in the intersection allegedly by the driver of a stolen minivan April 19.

The bike, which had been attached to the light pole, was sent “flying through the air” by the crash, Blaise Marion said.

Marion, who lives near the intersection, said he was sleeping when he was waked by a “big bang.” When he went outsides, he saw that the ghost bike and pole were gone. He found them about 50 feet away, in the middle of a grassy median.

The two crashes one month apart are a sign that the intersection is unsafe and needs to be redesigned, Marion said.

“We’ve been saying for 10 years now that this intersection is a death trap,” he said.