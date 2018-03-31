Hundreds of kites are flow at the Smithsonian Kite Festival on the National Mall last year in Washington. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

On the last day of March, the sun in Washington was bright and warm, and a nice breeze blew under a clear sky. It seemed time to fly a kite, and many people did just that on the National Mall.

They showed up Saturday for the Blossom Kite Festival, part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and it “was great,” festival spokeswoman Nora Strumpf said.

At 61 degrees, it was one of the warmer days of a cool month. The breeze was in the 5 to 15 mph range, recommended for kites.

It is true that most of the trees ringing the Tidal Basin have yet to reach full bloom.

But colorful kites bloomed against blue skies, climbing and swooping, trailing curly tails, and shaped according to rigid geometrical design or like creatures from an ornithologist’s dreams.