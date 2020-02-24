Halfway to school Friday morning, he snuck his phone out of my purse (bonus — I have a spare now) and began frantically catching up with the machinations of seventh-grade drama he has been missing. Oh, poor outcast.

It took me a few minutes to notice what was happening, but when I did, the phone went back in my purse, and his technology ban grew by two more days. The rest of the ride wasn’t pretty.

AD

AD

So I was relieved to drop off my little demon and his carpool compadres and headed to my favorite gas station in Greenbelt, Md., where the drive-through carwash spews soap in three cotton-candy shades and gives me an unlikely but effective, womb-like four minutes of therapy.

It was cold outside, and I knew I’d hop right back into the car while the gas flowed, so I didn’t lock my door when I turned around to swipe my card and insert the pump handle into my tank.

That’s all the thief needed. No more than a minute.

When I slid right back into my warm car, the purse I left on my car seat was gone.

There are warnings at gas pumps all over the region, cautioning people to lock their cars. I used to compile crime reports about this and always marveled at how dumb people are to leave their cars unlocked while they went inside the store to get their Dr Pepper and Doritos.

AD

AD

But I was right there, my back against the car. Somehow, the purse snatcher managed to quietly open my car door, pull the purse out and make an escape without being noticed. Stunningly brazen.

“My purse!!!!!” I screamed.

I know. It’s just a purse. I was not hurt, no one was hurt. There are much bigger tragedies in daily life and in the world. But I worried about identity theft — something that could dog me for years.

And, like so many women, my purse keeps me running. The IDs, the credit cards, the Altoids, the tissues, the cash I owe the band teacher for a thing she bought for my kid, the paperwork for his medical records, my paperwork for a medical referral, the little gold statue of the Infant of Prague I’ve carried around for 20 years, my favorite lipstick, gift cards, my eyeglasses, my house keys, the little worry rock my son gave me when he was 3.

AD

AD

And the phone I took from that boy, who is now 13.

I did all the things — called police and met two lovely officers from the Berwyn Heights Police Department, checked with the gas station to see if they have cameras (they do, they don’t work) and canceled all my credit cards and blocked the mobile phone.

I had to return to my son’s school and explain to him why I needed to borrow his house keys.

I had the debit card I used to buy gas, my own phone and my car keys. It’s a weird feeling to try to be a productive adult with just those things. How do men do it? Oh yeah, their jeans have real pockets.

That evening, I got an alert to a voice mail on my work phone, the kind I usually ignore on a Friday night because it’s someone telling me to go hang myself after they read my Friday column. But for some reason, I listened to it.

AD

AD

“My husband actually found your purse, along with four others in our garbage can in Brookland today,” said Michele Collison, Michael Williams’s wife and the second hero of my day.

Hooray!

Collison — a former reporter it turns out — did some sleuthing and found me and another woman who also spent the day wandering around, lost and purseless.

The other victim they found was a 79-year-old woman who was on her way to see a friend with cancer, going back and forth between her car and her University Park home loading up.

The thief was bold again, slipping into her car and quickly snatching her purse in the few minutes she was inside.

Hers was a small clutch. The thief took her cash and her ID, but there was little else to steal. Smart woman.

AD

My bag was a mess. “It was all tossed around,” Collison said. Actually, that’s how it always looks, but I appreciated her kindness.

AD

The thief left behind my eyeglasses, the lipsticks, most of the paperwork. But gone were the cash, my ID, my Macy’s gift card (they left the Whole Foods gift card), the phone, the keys, the little gold statue. And the boy’s phone. Ouch.

I had a lovely chat with Williams and Collison. We figured out the people we have in common and exchanged New Orleans stories. Thanks, thief, for introducing me to them.

And for giving me a chance to warn all my fellow purse-carriers to never leave them unattended, not even for a moment.

AD

And for asking everyone to take a quick look in the trash can before dumping your stuff.

And for making my son’s mobile phone ban a little easier.