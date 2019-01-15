ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A total of 302 Extreme Risk Protective Orders were initiated in Maryland for October, November and December. Here’s a look at how many orders were initiated by jurisdiction in the state, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin:
Allegany County, 11
Anne Arundel County, 47
Baltimore County, 41
Baltimore city, 11
Calvert County, 3
Caroline County, 0
Carroll County, 11
Cecil County, 6
Charles County, 15
Dorchester County, 2
Frederick County, 16
Garrett County, 10
Harford County, 33
Howard County, 7
Kent County, 0
Montgomery County, 20
Prince George’s County, 33
Queen Anne’s County, 2
St. Mary’s County, 11
Somerset County, 3
Talbot County, 0
Washington County, 7
Wicomico County 9
Worcester County 4
