ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A total of 302 Extreme Risk Protective Orders were initiated in Maryland for October, November and December. Here’s a look at how many orders were initiated by jurisdiction in the state, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin:

Allegany County, 11

Anne Arundel County, 47

Baltimore County, 41

Baltimore city, 11

Calvert County, 3

Caroline County, 0

Carroll County, 11

Cecil County, 6

Charles County, 15

Dorchester County, 2

Frederick County, 16

Garrett County, 10

Harford County, 33

Howard County, 7

Kent County, 0

Montgomery County, 20

Prince George’s County, 33

Queen Anne’s County, 2

St. Mary’s County, 11

Somerset County, 3

Talbot County, 0

Washington County, 7

Wicomico County 9

Worcester County 4

